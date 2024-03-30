Galle Face Hotel And The Good Market Present“Avurudu Pola” Night Market

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) In anticipation of the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year, Galle Face Hotel and The Good Market have announced a ground-breaking collaboration, introducing the“Avurudu Pola” night market.

Scheduled to take place on April 7th at the iconic chequerboard, overlooking the Indian ocean at Galle Face Hotel, and kicking off at 4 pm, this event promises a distinctive fusion of gastronomy, fashion, jewellery, music, and much more.

The joint effort between Galle Face Hotel and The Good Market underscores a shared dedication to championing local Sri Lankan enterprises. With Galle Face Hotel itself being a proud Sri Lankan-owned establishment, this initiative aims to spotlight the richness and diversity of talent within the country.

Renowned for its role as a platform connecting social enterprises, responsible businesses, and change makers, The Good Market injects a unique flavour into the Avurudu Pola. By facilitating connections and advocating for sustainable living, The Good Market seamlessly aligns with the ethos of this festive occasion.

Attendees can look forward to a vibrant array of stalls showcasing facets of Sri Lanka's cultural heritage. From food to handcrafts and more, visitors will have the opportunity to revel in the festive ambiance while supporting local artisans and producers.

Beyond its role in celebrating tradition and promoting local businesses, the Avurudu Pola serves as a testament to Galle Face Hotel's broader sustainability endeavours.

The Avurudu Pola night market is poised to be a dynamic celebration of culture, creativity, and community camaraderie. Galle Face Hotel and The Good Market extend a warm invitation to all to partake in this joyous occasion and ring in the Sinhala and Tamil New Year with fervour and excitement.

For those seeking further information, call 011 754 1010.