Japan's Rakuten Mobile Making Gains With Open RAN

Rakuten Mobile was founded in January 2018 and received a license to build and operate a fourth generation (4G) mobile telecom network a year later. In September 2020, it launched its 5G service. By February 2022, it had extended its coverage to 96% of Japan's population. Now it covers almost 100% of the population and 99% of the nation's territory.

Service plans vary but most comparisons show Rakuten to be considerably cheaper than Japan's big three carriers after they cut their fees in response to Rakuten and as cheap or cheaper than discount shops UQ mobile Y!mobile, J:COM and BIGLOBE.

For the most part, Rakuten has also matched the others in quality. Telecom technology and market research company Opensignal ranks Rakuten Mobile the top carrier in Japan in 5G download and upload speeds, and second in consistent quality and live video experience trailing only Softbank and ahead of both NTT Docomo and KDDI.

Rakuten Mobile is the pet project of Hiroshi Mikitani, founder and CEO of Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten. He has made a long-term commitment and endured losses that most CEOs would not tolerate.

On a consolidated basis, Rakuten has recorded cumulative net losses of 993.5 billion yen (US$6.6 billion) over the past five years and is headed for more red ink in 2024.

Investors fell out of love with the stock, which dropped by about 70% from March 2021 to June 2023. However, it has since made up more than a third of that loss as Rakuten Mobile's operating losses have declined. Mobile telecom is one of Rakuten's three main product divisions, the others being online shopping and finance.

Rakuten Mobile's operating cash flow (operating profit plus depreciation and amortization) has improved from negative 70.6 billion yen in the fourth quarter of 2022 to negative 29.5 billion yen in the fourth quarter of 2023. In the estimation of management, it should drop to zero by the end of this year and turn positive in 2025.

Rakuten Mobile's domestic network has been largely completed and capital spending is dropping while quarterly data shows the number of subscribers rising at an accelerating pace in 2023. But even if the company hits management's targets, it is likely to be a drag on Rakuten's consolidated profitability for another two years.

In March 2020, Rakuten Mobile and NEC, Japan's top maker of telecommunications equipment, announced that production of jointly developed 5G radio units had begun at NEC's factory in Fukushima. As NEC pointed out at the time, the radio units conform to open architecture standards, are equipped with compact lightweight antennas and do not consume much electric power.

This was followed by the construction of 5G base stations for Rakuten Mobile's fully virtualized cloud computing-based Open RAN mobile network. Mavenir, the US company that claims to be the only end-to-end cloud-native network software provider for telecom service providers, contributed its newest voice and messaging technology.

American software company Red Hat explains that“Virtualized radio access networks (vRANs) are a way for telecommunications operators to run their baseband functions as software. One of the primary benefits... is that RAN functions no longer require special proprietary hardware to run, and can instead be run on standard servers.”



ACG Research estimates

that virtual RAN operated via cloud computing can reduce network operators' total cost of ownership by 44%. Rakuten Mobile itself says its network costs 40% less to build and 30% less to operate than some single-vendor proprietary mobile networks.

Several other equipment suppliers and software developers also contribute to Rakuten Mobile's Open RAN. At the top of the list, Airspan of the US provides Rakuten Mobile with its vRAN (virtualized radio access networks) hardware and software platform and collaborates in joint marketing of the Rakuten communications platform.