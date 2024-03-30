Ukraine's Air Defenses Destroy 9 Out Of 12 Uavs Launched By Russia At Ukraine Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of March 30, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed nine of the 12 combat drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk, reported this on Telegram .

"On the night of March 30, 2024, the enemy attacked the Donetsk region with 4 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles and drones from Cape Chauda (Crimea). A total of 12 Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs were launched, nine of which were destroyed by units of mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces within the Kherson, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava regions," said Oleshchuk.

Russians attack threeTPPs, injuring power engineer

Earlier, the Southern Defense Forces reported shooting down seven enemy combat drones over the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kherson regions.

As reported, last night, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the movement of combat drones launched by the Russian military at several regions of Ukraine, including the Odesa region.

Photo: Territorial Defense' 126th separate brigade