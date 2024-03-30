               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ukraine's Air Defenses Destroy 9 Out Of 12 Uavs Launched By Russia At Ukraine Overnight


3/30/2024 3:09:02 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of March 30, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed nine of the 12 combat drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk, reported this on Telegram .

"On the night of March 30, 2024, the enemy attacked the Donetsk region with 4 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles and drones from Cape Chauda (Crimea). A total of 12 Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs were launched, nine of which were destroyed by units of mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces within the Kherson, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava regions," said Oleshchuk.

Read also: Russians attack three DTEK TPPs, injuring power engineer

Earlier, the Southern Defense Forces reported shooting down seven enemy combat drones over the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kherson regions.

As reported, last night, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the movement of combat drones launched by the Russian military at several regions of Ukraine, including the Odesa region.

Photo: Territorial Defense' 126th separate brigade

MENAFN30032024000193011044ID1108038563

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search