Turkey Tourist Visa – Turkey Visa Application Guide

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Turkey eVisa

In 2024, travelers from around the globe will be drawn to Turkiye. Citizens from more than 100 countries are eligible for a Turkey e-Visa. An official permit from the Turkish government, known as Turkey e-Visa, grants entry into Turkey. The Turkey e-Visa is valid for transit, tourism, and business purposes. When traveling to Turkey, it is necessary to have a passport that is valid for a minimum of 5 months in most countries. Travelers who fulfill the criteria are now able to submit an online Turkish visa application and remain in Turkey for a maximum of three months. Residents from qualifying nations have the option to submit an online Turkey e-Visa application by completing a form. The e-Visa is now used instead of the traditional“sticker visa” and“stamp type” visas at border crossings. Travelers with a valid passport from any of the authorized countries are eligible to apply. The length of time a visitor can stay in Turkey with an e-Visa depends on their nationality: single or multiple entry visas are issued for 30, 60 or 90 days. All entries must be made within the validity period of 180 days. eVisa for Turkey, eligible travelers only need an internet connection to complete their application. The application is 100% online.







TURKEY eVISA APPLICATION DOCUMENTS



A valid Passport from an eligible country must be valid for at least 60 days beyond the duration of the stay.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

eVisa for Turkey

People from more than one hundred countries are eligible to get an electronic visa for Turkey. Entry into Turkey necessitates Turkey e-Visas, which are official government documents. Citizens from approved countries have the option to submit an online application for a Turkey e-Visa. The e-Visa now takes the place of the traditional“sticker visa” and“stamp type” visas at border crossings. The Turkey e-Visa can be used for transit, travel, and business purposes. Individuals from the specified countries who possess a valid passport are eligible to submit an application. A visitor's nationality will determine whether they are granted an e-Visa for a single entry, multiple entry, 30, 60, or 90-day stay in Turkey. Each entry has a validity period of 180 days. To submit an application for an eVisa for Turkey, qualified travelers only need access to the internet. The application is 100% online.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR TURKEY eVISA



A valid Passport from an eligible country must be valid for at least 60 days beyond the duration of the stay.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Emergency Visa for Turkey

If a family member or loved one passes away, or is seriously ill, and you cannot attend court for legal matters, you can still request an emergency visa for Turkey. You may need to travel to Turkey urgently or during a crisis in any of these situations. Foreign visitors who require an emergency visa (e-emergency visa) will be issued one. A Turkey Urgent Visa is available to address any sudden and pressing need. Those requiring a Turkish visa urgently can request one through the Turkey e-Visa system. You don't have to physically print it since the e-Visa is automatically connected to your passport. Most nationalities can easily apply for a Turkish e-Visa online by filling out an Online Turkey Visa Application, thanks to the Turkish government.

Documentation Required for Urgent Visa for Turkey



A valid passport with a validity of 6 months

You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the visa fees.

A valid Email address to receive the E-Visa in their Inbox.

Travel tickets to Turkey.

A letter from your doctor detailing your medical condition and why you are seeking treatment in the country.

Evidence that indicates the individual who is unwell or injured is a close relative. You must also show proof that the deceased was a close relative.

TURKEY EVISA FOR TOURISTS

Turkey is a nation that has boundaries with Western Asia and Europe. Attractions for tourists consist of stunning shorelines, national reserves, ancient mosques, and visually pleasing urban areas. Visitors who want to enter the country must have tourist visas. The majority of international visitors require a tourist visa to travel to Turkey for leisure purposes. Most nationalities are eligible for a Turkey Tourist eVisa. It is referred to as a temporary visa. People from more than 100 nations are eligible to apply for an electronic visa for Turkey. An electronic visa permits entry and travel throughout Turkey. This can be accessed once the necessary details are provided, and the online payments are completed. With this visa, you can stay in Turkey for a maximum of 30 days. You are not allowed to engage in any paid activities while you are there. An E-Visa is required to obtain this visa. Travelers can get their tourist visa granted in as little as 24 hours by filling out a simple online form with their personal information and passport information.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR TURKEY TOURIST VISA



A valid passport whose validity will exceed the duration of the visa you apply for by six months.

Passport size photos

To get the Turkey e-Visa, travelers also need an email address to receive notifications and the approved permit.

An email address to receive the approved Turkey visa in your Inbox. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the visa fee online.

TURKEY EVISA GUIDE

People from over 100 countries can request a Turkey e-Visa, which is an official document from the government allowing entrance into Turkey. This e-visa can be used for a range of reasons including transit, tourism, and business trips. Most visitors are required to have a passport that is valid for at least 5 months. Currently, travelers who meet the requirements can easily apply for a Turkish visa on the internet and remain in the nation for up to three months. People from eligible countries need to fill out an electronic application form in order to obtain a Turkey e-Visa. This electronic visa has replaced the previous“sticker visa” and“stamp type” visas that were issued at border crossings. Travelers holding a valid passport from any of the eligible countries are eligible to apply for the e-Visa. The duration of stay in Turkey with an e-Visa varies based on the visitor's nationality, with single or multiple entry visas being issued for 30, 60, or 90 days. All entries must be made within the validity period of 180 days. eVisa for Turkey, eligible travelers only need an internet connection to complete their application. The application is 100% online.

TURKEY eVISA APPLICATION DOCUMENTS



A valid Passport from an eligible country must be valid for at least 60 days beyond the duration of the stay.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.