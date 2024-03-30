COP29: Azerbaijan Undertakes Challenge To Transition From Fossil Fuels To Green Energy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Throughout history, mankind has encountered differentenvironmental challenges affecting their lifestyle. Currently, thewarming of our mother planet is the main challenge that everybodyis focused on. Specialists on the issue drums up excitement andemphasize that urgent measures need to be taken. Besides, the saidenvironmental challenge opens new horizons before us in terms ofclean and inexhaustible energy.

Azerbaijan is one of those countries that take initiative on thesaid issue. The country has a detailed roadmap for the transitionfrom fossil fuel to green energy. Besides, Baku will host COP29 Hajiyev, the Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department ofthe Azerbaijani Presidential Administration also touched on theissue in an interview with Chinese TV on March 28. He reminded thatAzerbaijan is one of the countries where the oil industry emerged emphasized that despite the oil history of the country, Baku isdetermined to transfer to green energy and COP29 will demonstratethe determination and willingness of the country.

In a comment to Azernews on the issue, aBritish journalist and expert on energy issues Neil Watson saidthat during the past decade, environmental issues have become thepredominant topic concerning the world. He said that global warmingis a reality that affects the whole of humanity and knows noborders.

“Its impacts are huge and if no action is taken, the world willbe changed irrecoverably. At the present time, green issues areattracting a great deal of investment and the focus of allinnovation. The intention is that temperature rise will be limitedto 1.5 degrees C and net-zero emissions will be achieved by 2050 requires collaboration between governments, populations andindustry on a worldwide scale,” he said.

Touching on Azerbaijan's initiative on the issue the expertpointed out that this can be only good for the image of Azerbaijan,which is mainly known as a hydrocarbons-producing nation, theformer Black City having once been described as the most pollutedplace on earth. However, he added that despite there is risk thatAzerbaijan could be labeled as a 'poacher turned gamekeeper', aswas the host of COP28, Dubai, it does demonstrate that the oil andgas-producing nations are recognizing the nature of the problemhead-on and that serious and holistic measures have to beimplemented.

“It is also noteworthy in the current post-Garabagh warscenario, as Armenia supported Azerbaijan hosting COP and that thereconstructed liberated territories will be green 'smart' cities world's media will be present and this is an invaluableopportunity to present a stable and United Azerbaijan to the worldand for it to present itself in the most positive light. Hopefully,it will also increase international understanding of Azerbaijan'slegitimate stance over Garabagh,” Neil Watson said.

As for possible impacts of the transition from fossil fuel togreen energy on the country, he underscored that obviously, nothingchanges completely overnight. He emphasized that oil and gas willbe important for decades to come but the fact that the newestpipeline is the Southern Gas Corridor is noteworthy, as gas isoften recognized as being a transitional fuel between oil and greenalternatives.

“Azerbaijan is also blessed with ample renewable energy in allforms - wind, wave, and solar - and hence should be a focus ofgreen energy generation, storage, and transmission innovations, it is even more important now that Azerbaijan diversifiesits economy to ensure the gradual downscaling in the use of fossilfuels has a reduced impact on the economy, particularly in theareas of IT, tourism, and agriculture,” the British journalistadded.