Inflation In Italy Rises To 1.3% In March

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy's inflation rate rose to 1.3% in March according topreliminary estimates released by ISTAT on Friday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
The increase comes after annual inflation remained stable at0.8% in February, the same level as January.
ISTAT said the national consumer price index for the entirecollectivity (NIC), gross of tobacco products, increased by 0.1% ona monthly basis and by 1.3% on an annual basis, The nationalstatistics agency added that core inflation, net of energy goodsand fresh food, rose from +2.3% to +2.4%, while core inflation netof energy goods alone decelerated from +2.6% to +2.5%.
ISTAT also said Friday the annual increase in so-called'shopping trolley' prices slowed to +3% in March from +3.7% inFebruary.
The increase in prices of food, household and personal careitems slowed from +3.4% in February to +3% in March and in those ofproducts with high purchase frequency slowed from +2.8% in Februaryto +2.7% in March.
Prices of unprocessed food products also slowed in March ,falling to +2.6% from +4.4%, as did tobacco prices, dropping from+2.6% to +1.9%.
MENAFN29032024000195011045ID1108037647
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.