(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

There has been little rain in Catalonia for three years,prompting the authorities to declare: "The drought! Help savewater", "Save water! "There will be no more rain from the sky,"encourages them to spread warning messages, Azernews reports, citing foreign mediaoutlets.

A few weeks ago the Catalan government declared a state ofemergency due to drought. Tourists are now informed about thealarming situation at the airport, including in the subway and inhotel rooms, where special brochures with tips on saving water areposted.

Catalan residents believe that sooner than expected, water willbecome the oil of the future, a scarce and expensive commodity already have to save a lot of water, trees and flowers canno longer be watered with drinking water. Both the showers on thebeach and the fountains in the squares are inactive. In manyhotels, there are no traffic jams in the bathrooms, preventingguests from entering the bath, and it is forbidden to fill thepools. The owners of the hotels in Lloret de Mar Municipalitypurchased a desalination plant for the hotel's swimming pools for1.5 million euros.

The Spanish Meteorological Service has not yet provided adefinitive explanation for the ongoing drought. One thing is clear;most of Barcelona has not had enough wind to bring clouds andhumidity for three years now. Desalination plants are continuouslyoperating throughout the city, turning seawater into drinkingwater.

The price of water has already increased by 30 percent. Citizensare paying for the damage caused by the crisis. This can lead tosocial conflicts.

In September-October, Barcelona will host an important sportingevent – the 37th America's Cup, the world's largest sailing race is expected that there will be more tourists in the city thanusual. Environmentalists are wondering where the water will comefrom in such conditions.