Italy's 'Garden Of The Future' Wins 'Best Programming' As Expo 2023 Doha Concludes

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Italy's pavilion at the recently concluded Expo Doha 2023, 'Garden of the Future', was honoured with the 'Best Programming' award for its innovative and hi-tech structure and design.

Italian ambassador Paolo Toschi and Italian trade commissioner Paola Lisi received the award from HE the Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiya and Expo 2023 Doha commissioner-general ambassador Bader Omar al-Dafa in a recently held ceremony.

The pavilion was one of the flagships of the exhibition, thanks to its cutting-edge water-saving technologies which, if used together, allow water consumption for agricultural purposes to be reduced by approximately 96%, the Italian embassy noted in a press statement.

The technological equipment was paired with a rich programme of activities in science, culture, and business fields; as many as 45 events were hosted in the pavilion, thanks to the involvement of public entities, business associations, universities and prestigious speakers, the embassy further stated.

During the expo, the Italian pavilion witnessed the presence of the following dignitaries from Italy: Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry Francesco Lollobrigida, Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Maria Tripodi, and the President of the Permanent Commission of the Senate of the Italian Republic for Agriculture, Tourism, Industry, and Agricultural Food Production Luca De Carlo.

“We are proud of the award received by the Italian Pavilion and of the results achieved by our presence at Expo Doha 2023,” the ambassador stated.

He added:“In the last six months, the Italian Pavilion has been not only a beacon for our institutions, companies, and research bodies in Doha, but also a bridge with stakeholders from Qatar and the entire Middle Eastern region, promoting the cooperation between institutions, businesses, and research bodies on the issues of sustainability and the relationship between man and nature.

“This is a fundamental step for the future development of bilateral relations and the joint search for solutions to the challenges of climate change, food security, and the fight against desertification.”

MENAFN29032024000067011011ID1108037255