ITBP, Maharashtra Police Continue To Dominate In National Kho Kho Championship

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) The Indo Tibat Border Police and Maharashtra Police won their respective matches in the ongoing 56th National Kho-Kho Championship being held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and Karnail Singh Stadium on Friday.

In an important match in the men's category, Uttarakhand faced Maharashtra Police, where Maharashtra Police's Nitesh and Akshay each scored four points, bringing the team's total to 30 points. In response, Uttarakhand's team managed to score only 26 points. Thus, Maharashtra Police won the match by one inning and four points.

In the match between Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Sikkim, the former emerged victorious by one inning and 16 points with a final score of 32-16.

In another match, ITBP faced Sashastra Seema Bal. With six points from attacker Sunitirajan and two points from Shankar Pa, SSB scored a total of 22 points. In reply, ITBP could only score 20 points and lost the match by a margin of two points.

In the women's category, ITBP faced Assam in a thrilling match. In this encounter, ITBP's all-rounder Poonam scored eight points, and Vishakha scored six points, bringing the team's total to 32 points. In response, Assam's team made a great comeback, with Mouni scoring 12 points with brilliant defense in one minute and 30 seconds, and Nikita scoring six points in one minute of defense, making a strong comeback in the match.

However, despite their efforts, Assam could only match ITBP's score of 30 points. Delhi dominated the match played between host Delhi and Jharkhand. With Delhi's attacking captain Nasreen scoring 8 points and Shivani scoring 6 points, Delhi scored 38 points. In response, Jharkhand could only score 16 points. Delhi won this match by one inning and 22 points.

In the match played between Vidarbha and Manipur, Vidarbha won by one inning and 20 runs. KKFI referee-in-charge Prashant Patekar Kaka, along with members Surendra Kumar, Vivek Nagrekar, Sangeet Bhatt, and Shweta Bhatt, and their team were seen performing their duties.

KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal called this event a rehearsal before the World Championship. On this occasion, MS Tyagi, Vinod Goyal, and SS Malik welcomed the chief guests who attended the stadium.