Video: Inkishaf | High Density Apple Orchardists In Kashmir Deprived Of Subsidy Money- Part 2

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also Video: Inkishaf | High Density Apple Orchardists Deprived Of Subsidy Money In Kashmir Video: Inkishaf | Are Watermelons Safe For Consumption In Kashmir?
After receiving many phone calls about the issue Kashmir Observer revealed more cases of subsidy being denied or paid partially in today's episode of INKISHAF with Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat.
MENAFN29032024000215011059ID1108036541
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.