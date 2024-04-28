12-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Losing Pet Dog Mother Says, 'She Stopped Eating After...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A 12-year-old girl in Haryana died by suicide on Saturday, days after losing her pet dog. According to her mother, she had stopped eating after her dog died 5 days ago Class 6 student was found hanging her mother, who according to a NDTV report informed the authorities immediately report, quoting police official investing the case said the girl was extremely tensed ever since her dog died.\"A 12-year-old girl hanged herself to death as her pet dog had died some days ago. She was extremely tensed since then, the family says,\" the official said girl's family said that the pet dog had passed away just five days ago. She cherished him as a companion for three months and was visibly distressed following his death family also reported that the girl was showing signs of depression and refused to eat attempts to console her, the 12-year-old's grief seemed insurmountable read: Man beaten to death by neighbours after dispute over dogAccording to the NDTV report, the mother and the girl's sister left the house for a routine grocery trip yesterday evening, leaving the 12-year-old alone at home. Overwhelmed by emotions, the girl decided to end her life deceased's mother shared the details of her daughter's final days. She recounted how the 12-year-old's love for her furry friend had been profound and how his loss had made her extremely sad read: Karnataka HC quashes Centre's order banning 23 'dangerous' dog breeds, calls for expert consultation“She had kept a pup for the last 3 months. She stopped eating after he died 5 days ago,” the mother said.\"When I had gone to buy vegetables, I received a call from my neighbours asking me to come home quickly as my daughter had died,\" she added.

