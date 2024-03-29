Nissan Becomes First Formula E Manufacturer To Commit To Gen4 Until At Least 2030

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Nissan leads the pack for ABB FIA Formula E World Championship manufacturers in the paddock, committing to compete in the GEN4 era (2026-2030) for at least another four years

This commitment ensures its presence until at least Season 16 in 2030 and reinforces Nissan's Ambition 2030 electrification plan

GEN4 will be the fastest and most technologically advanced instalment of the ABB FIA Formula E World championship, starting in 2026 The announcement comes as Formula E prepares for the inaugural Japanese E-Prix in Tokyo, in front of Nissan's home crowd at the sold-out event

Tokyo, Dubai, Riyadh: 29th

March 2024:

Formula E has today announced that Nissan has committed at least an additional four years to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship until at least 2030, continuing its manufacturer's outfit for GEN4.

Nissan Formula E Team Managing Director and Team Principal Tommaso Volpe signed the official registration document for car manufacturers in the FIA Formula E World Championship for Seasons 13 (2026/27) to 16 (2029/30), together with FIA Senior Circuit Sport Director Marek Nawarecki and in the presence of Formula E Chief Executive Officer Jeff Dodds.

As part of the press conference, Jeff Dodds presented the Nissan team with a customised Daruma doll, a Japanese symbol of perseverance and good luck.

As is custom in Japanese culture, Jeff Dodds and Tommaso Volpe coloured the left eye of the Daruma doll black, as they set a goal together, with the ambition to colour the right eye once this is complete. Their goal? A long and successful partnership for years to come.

The historic agreement emphasises a long-term partnership aimed at advancing electric racing technology, and underscores Formula E, Nissan and the FIA's dedication to pushing the boundaries of electric mobility and innovation on the global stage. It also marks the first of the Formula E manufacturers in the paddock to commit to Formula E's next chapter: GEN4.

The next-generation GEN4 technology will herald a new era of electric racing prowess, boasting unparalleled advancements in energy efficiency, race performance, and safety innovations. It will include cutting-edge features, such as regeneration capacity up to 700kW, an increased power output up to 600kW, and safety innovations, representing a significant step forward in electric vehicle racing technology. By embracing Formula E's GEN4 platform, Nissan reaffirms its dedication to driving sustainable racing solutions while accelerating its own technological evolution.

NISSAN IN FORMULA E: A HISTORIC PARTNERSHIP

The Nissan team is one of the most successful and long-standing teams in the Formula E paddock. Since its entry into Formula E in Season 5, Nissan has continuously expanded its operations, exemplified by the recent relocation of the Nissan Formula E Team headquarters to the Paris area. This strategic move underscores Nissan's commitment to fostering growth and innovation within the sport.

Nissan's pledge extends its ABB FIA Formula E World Championship involvement to at least 12 years, marking a significant milestone in the company's motorsport history. With Formula E serving as the ultimate testing ground for Nissan's electric vehicle technology, this commitment also aligns seamlessly with Nissan's Ambition 2030 objectives. This ambitious plan positions electrification as the cornerstone of Nissan's strategy, with a goal to introduce 34 new electrified models by fiscal year 2030.

As a global brand operating in every country featured on the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar, Nissan leverages the series to champion EV technology worldwide. Committing to Formula E until 2030 underscores Nissan's pivotal role in promoting sustainable mobility and its commitment to a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive world.

The announcement comes as anticipation builds for the first-ever Japanese E-Prix, which will take place on Saturday 30th

March 2024.

An event with particular significance for Nissan as its home race. Adding to the excitement, the event is to take place on the streets of Tokyo, marking a historic moment as the city hosts its first-ever motorsport event on public roads. With the race already sold out, fans will be eagerly awaiting a thrilling spectacle.

Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E:

“We're very happy at Formula E to see Nissan extending their involvement in the series until 2030. Nissan shares our values of promoting sustainability around the world, striving for the best automotive performance through electric solutions. Having a truly global brand like Nissan, with great presence in every country we visit and beyond, is vital for us as a truly global championship. It not only helps us promote the series to a wider and more diverse audience, but also contributes enormously to promote EV technology worldwide. Nissan is a highly respected manufacturer that is perfectly aligned with our goals and values, and we're excited to see the role the marque will play in the bright future ahead of us.”

Makoto Uchida, CEO, Nissan Motor Corporation:

“We're extremely pleased to continue our involvement in Formula E until 2030. In addition to bringing excitement and an on-track spectacle to our fans, our participation in the series will make a significant contribution to our electrification goals set out in our Ambition 2030 plans. The technological breakthroughs that we make on the track will provide great insights to the development of our future products. We're excited to see the future of electric racing unfold and to keep working towards a sustainable world for everyone.”

Tommaso Volpe, Managing Director and Team Principal, Nissan Formula E Team:

“I'm delighted to confirm our long-term future in Formula E as a manufacturer. We're also proud to be the first company to sign up until 2030, which is a big year for Nissan as we aim to match or exceed the targets set out in our Ambition 2030 pledge. Formula E is an incredible testing ground for new electric technology, and we can't wait to continue to develop and compete until at least the end of Season 16. The team is on an upward trajectory, and our new headquarters will contribute massively to future growth, with advanced facilities helping us to develop our car for future seasons. A big thank you to Formula E Operations and to the FIA for their support - we're very excited to continue working together.”

Marek Nawarecki, FIA Senior Circuit Sport Director:

“We're delighted to have Nissan on board as a manufacturer in Formula E until 2030. We're very excited for the next phase of our only all-electric FIA World Championship. The technology involved in Formula E is developing quickly, and we're proud to see the championship growing. This is testament to the enduring relevance for manufacturers of the road map implemented, and we are confident that this commitment heralds a bright new era of Formula E.”