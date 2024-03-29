Tag Heuer Ambassador And Skateboarding World Champion Sky Brown Soars Above Tower Bridge On Custom Floating Half-Pipe

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Sky Brown skated a floating half-pipenestledbetween two double-decker buses, custom-made inpartnership with TAG Heuer,and floating on the River Thames against the iconic backdrop ofLondon's Tower Bridge. Having kept pace with the evolution of sports since 1860, TAG Heuer isproud to have Sky astheir youngest Brand Ambassador,supportingher in this extraordinary event,andcontributing to the enrichment of herlegacy.





26 MARCH 2024, LONDON: Today, 15-year-old skateboarding world champion, Sky Brown, and luxury watch brand, TAG Heuer, have collaborated to bring a unique and exhilarating display of high- performance skateboarding to the River Thames on a custom-built floating half-pipe.

Set against the backdrop of iconic London landmark, Tower Bridge, the TAG Heuer Brand Ambassador demonstrated her unique skateboarding prowess as she gave fans an incredible, one-of-a-kind show. Sky showcased a range of tricks including her renowned favourite, the Japan Air, where the skater pulls the board up behind their back, whilst flying high above the half-pipe.

The innovative and custom-built TAG Heuer half-pipe measured over four metres high and sat between two London double-decker buses, which were manoeuvred down the River Thames on a floating barge. Sky, a cultural figure in the skateboarding world, then captivated stunned spectators as she seamlessly showed off a range of her impeccable tricks, embodying the style and skill that defines the Swiss watchmaker.

To complete the stunt, Sky was wearing the TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph, a watch designed with adventure in mind, withstanding extreme pressure and pushing boundaries to their limit.



In a testament to the enduring partnership between TAG Heuer and the skating universe, following the exciting display TAG Heuer is donating the half-pipe to Flo Skatepark in Nottingham. This charity- run facility provides a welcoming community, inspiring locals to embrace the sport as well as acting as a Talent Pathway Hub for fostering young sportspeople.

Drawing from a storied legacy of collaboration with elite athletes renowned for their innovative prowess, TAG Heuer finds a kindred spirit in Sky. Like those before her, she embodies the brand's core values of precision, devotion, and excellence.

When asked about the project, Sky Brown said,“I was hyped to get involved in this idea! I'm always looking to push my skateboarding skills to the limit and when the TAG Heuer team came up with the floating half-pipe, I was stoked. Being able to share my passion for skateboarding with the public is something I love to do, and this is the perfect place and way to do it.”

Rachel Walsh, Marketing & Digital Director at TAG Heuer - UK added,“Sky has been a part of the TAG Heuer family since 2022 and we were thrilled to welcome her in the UK for this exceptional project in this iconic London location. She once again proved that she can take on any challenge and will no doubt continue to inspire more people to try skateboarding.”

Today's display is part of TAG Heuer's on-going commitment to the world of sports, which has seen its ambassadors break new records and push creative boundaries within their spheres, encapsulating the avant-garde spirit of the iconic Swiss watchmaker.