Ogilvy And Weber Shandwick Lead 2024 North American SABRE Finalists

NEW YORK-WPP's Ogilvy and Interpublic-owned Weber Shandwick are the leading honorees in our 2024 North American SABRE Awards competition , with 15 and 14 nominations respectively.



The shortlists for this year's SABRE Awards were announced today, with about 300 of the 2,000 submissions selected as finalists. The winning campaigns will be announced at our annual awards dinner on M1y 1 at Cipriani 42nd Street, and tickets and tables for the event-as well as our North American Summit and In2 SABRE presentation on the same day-are on sale now .



In addition to Ogilvy and Weber Shandwick, several other firms received double digit nominations for their client work, including MSL (12 nominations); BCW and Coyne PR (11 nominations each); and M Booth, including the M Booth Health subsidiary (10).



Other multiple nominees include Bospar (eight); Citizen Relations, Mike Worldwide, Zapwater and Zeno Group (six each); and Avoq, FleishmanHillard and Hunter and Praytell (five each).



“An amazing variety of firms from across the US and Canada submitted award-worthy work this year,” says Paul Holms, chai of the SABRE Awards jury and founder of Provoke Media.“Our judges provided a good deal of feedback and the consensus was that the level of creativity this year was exceptionally high, while the profession continues to make progress on the use of data and analytics to develop key insights, and to measure the real-word impact of its work.



“All of our honorees should be very proud to have made the shortlist in what was a very competitive year.”



