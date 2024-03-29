Avalanche Warning Issued In 4 Kashmir Districts

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority on Friday issued a medium- danger level avalanche warning for four districts of Kashmir division.
Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2400 metres over Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla and Ganderbal districts in next 24 hours, reads an advisory.ADVERTISEMENT
People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders.
In case of any help, the authority can be reached at 112.
