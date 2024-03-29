Azerbaijani Minister Engages In Talks With KAUST, Acwapower Leaders In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, Mukhtar Babayev, who has been appointed as thepresident of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties tothe United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29),travelled to Saudi Arabia, where he met with the leaders of theArab companies "KAUST", Saudi Power Procurement Company, and"ACWAPower", Azernews reports, citing the official"X" account of COP29.

It was reported that within the framework of the visit, meetingswere held with high-ranking officials of "KAUST" and"ACWAPower".

The parties discussed innovative approaches to renewabletechnology, emission management technologies, water desalination,and the progress made in addressing Azerbaijan's water scarcityissue.