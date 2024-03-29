Kuwait Oil Price Rises To USD 86.32 Pb -- KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil price rose by 92 cents to USD 86.32 pb Thursday vis a vis USD 85.40 pb Wednesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Friday. In international markets, the Brent crude futures climbed by USD 1.39 to USD 87.48 pb and those of the West Texas intermediate crude oil rose by USD 1.82 to USD 83.17 a barrel. (end) km

