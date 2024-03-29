(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Eisai's Brain Health Self-Check Tool "NouKNOW" is Certified as "ME-BYO BRAND" by Kanagawa Prefecture

TOKYO, Mar 29, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that“NouKNOW®”, Eisai's self-check tool for brain health, was certified as a“ME-BYO BRAND” by Kanagawa prefecture.

About”ME-BYO BRAND”

“ME-BYO BRAND”, is a certification granted to excellent products/services associated with pre-symptomatic diseases by Kanagawa Prefectural Government in an effort to raise awareness toward pre-symptomatic diseases and promote commercialization of endorsed products/services. It recognizes products/services that contribute to the visualization of pre-symptomatic diseases in the areas of lifestyle, life functions, mental health/stress, and cognitive function, which lead to changes in the awareness and behavior of Kanagawa prefecture residents.

“NouKNOW”, a Self-Check Tool for Brain Health

NouKNOW (non-medical device) is a tool that uses a simple card test using a PC, tablet or smartphone device to perform tests evaluating psychomotor function, attention, learning and memory, and working memory. The results screen displays quantified indicators of brain performance, such as“memorization”,“cognition”, and“decision”, along with lifestyle advice. This digital tool allows users to self-assess independently and in a short time frame (approx. 15 minutes), enabling regular assessments in instances such as daily life and health checkups. It has been adopted by a number of medical and research institutions, municipalities, corporations and universities. It is expected that use of this tool to perform regular self-checks of brain health will become an opportunity to help the generation currently in their prime working years to gain a correct understanding of brain health and diseases, as well as to reconsider daily lifestyle, greater preventive measures, and consultation with doctors and other healthcare professionals.

For additional information, please visit . (Japanese only)

(List of partners: partner/

*The purpose of this tool is not to prevent or diagnose disease, but to raise awareness of brain health through regular checks.

Eisai will collaborate with local governments across Japan to create a community where citizens are aware of and check their brain health from the stage where they are healthy, aiming to realize a“Dementia-Inclusive Society” where everyone can live their lives how they would like.

