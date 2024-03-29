Orangedx (O4DX), Is A Token On BRC20 And EVM Blockchain, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list OrangeDX (O4DX) on March 29, 2024, for all BitMart users. The O4DX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 (UTC).







What is OrangeDX (O4DX)?

OrangeDX is a pioneering 1st-Gen Bitcoin DeFi hub, empowering users with a diverse range of services from trading and swapping to securing and launching BRC20 and bridged EVM tokens.

With a focus on innovation, OrangeDX introduces a groundbreaking DEX aggregator tailored for BRC-20 tokens, enhancing liquidity and trading efficiency. Simplifying token launches and supporting BRC-20 liquidity initiatives, OrangeDX offers a superior user experience equivalent to leading DeFi platforms like Uniswap, Aave, and GMX.

Backed by esteemed supporters like X21, Nxgen, GBV, Oddiyana ventures and many more OrangeDX is committed to reshaping decentralized finance, offering empowerment and innovation to its community.

Why OrangeDX (O4DX)?

At the forefront of innovation, OrangeDX features a revolutionary native DEX aggregator tailored specifically for BRC-20 tokens, enhancing liquidity and optimizing trading efficiency.

Cost-effectiveness is at the heart of OrangeDX's approach to trading. Traders benefit from reduced expenses thanks to lower gas fees and minimized slippage, courtesy of the OrangeDX Exchange. In turn, projects find a fertile ground for growth with OrangeDX, as it offers a vast network of liquidity providers, which translates into robust market conditions with favorable spreads and ample liquidity depth.

At the forefront of OrangeDX's value proposition is the ability for liquidity providers to not just participate in the market but to thrive. Through farming, staking, and restaking, they can maximize their earnings and influence within the ecosystem. The platform's launch is prepared to make a start with an ambitious $1 million total value locked on its first day, to show OrangeDX's commitment to building a solid foundation.

About OrangeDX (O4DX)

Token Name: OrangeDX

Token Symbol: O4DX

Token Type: BRC20

Total Supply: 100,000,000 O4DX

To learn more about OrangeDX (O4DX), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

