Ashwin Kaushal Enters ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa'; Says Negative Roles Come Naturally To Him

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Actor Ashwin Kaushal, who will be entering the television show 'Aangan Aapno Kaa', where he will be seen essaying a negative character, said that he leans towards such roles as they come naturally to him.

Ashwin will be seen playing a money-minded estate agent named Puppy Mehra and his entry will create chaos.

The actor said:“I am thrilled to be a part of such a great show with a great concept. The biggest thing that attracted me is my character as Puppy Mehra in this show. I have always leaned towards negative roles as it comes naturally to me.”

Ashwin said that the different variations and the depths of this character are what intrigued him the most.

“I love portraying negative roles and this character brings a storm of events in the show with his entry posing a critical threat to Pallavi's struggles making it a must-watch show, filled with a lot of twists and turns, which the audience will love to anticipate,” he added.

'Aangan Aapno Kaa' airs on Sony SAB.