Fatal Coal Mine Explosion Claims Four Lives In Kurram District

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Tragedy struck in Kurram district as an explosion rocked a coal mine, claiming the lives of four workers, three of whom were members of a single family. The devastating incident prompted swift action from residents and fellow miners, who worked together to recover the victims' bodies.

Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud disclosed that the explosion was triggered by the accumulation of gas within a coal mine situated in Dand Khoidadkhel, a remote area in central Kurram.

The sudden release of gas led to a collapse within the mine, resulting in the fatalities of four individuals. Among the deceased were residents of Swat, including Shahrukh Khan, alongside three relatives from the same family: Hakimzada, his son Danish Khan, and brother Shereenzada.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, members of the local tribes and workers from neighboring mines mobilized swiftly to assist in the recovery efforts, ensuring the dignified removal of the victims' remains.

Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud affirmed that an extensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway, aiming to ascertain the root causes and prevent future tragedies of a similar nature.