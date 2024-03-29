Ahan Shetty Preps For ‘Sanki’, Immerses Himself Into ‘Rigorous Fitness Routine’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Actor Ahan Shetty, who made his Bollywood debut with 'Tadap' in 2021, is leaving no stones unturned to prep for his next film 'Sanki', as he states that he has immersed himself in a“rigorous fitness routine”, which has tested his physical limits.

Talking about how he is preparing for the film, Ahan, son of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, told IANS: "For the past few months, I've immersed myself in a rigorous fitness routine, committing to twice-daily workouts.”

The actor went on to praise his coach for the guidance.

“This journey has not only tested my physical limits but has also become an exhilarating adventure, thanks to the guidance and expertise of my trainer, Kaivan. It has been an amazing experience, realising my fitness goals and uncovering the best version of myself," said Ahan.

'Sanki' by Sajid Nadiadwala also stars Pooja Hegde.

Directed by debut directors Adnan A. Shaikh and Yasir Jah, the film is set to hit theatres on Valentine's Day 2025.