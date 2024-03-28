Jordan-Iraq Electricity Interconnection To Go Live On Saturday

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The electricity interconnection between Jordan-Iraq is set to operate next Saturday, National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) Director Amjad Rawashdeh announced on Thursday.

Rawashdeh said that the power line, operating at a voltage of 132 kilovolts, will establish a connection between the Risha Power Station in Jordan and the Rutba Power Station in Iraq, which is located near the Jordanian border, adding that its primary purpose is to cater to the electricity needs of the Rutba region, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Jordan and Iraq, on 11 February 2024, signed an agreement stipulating that Iraq will receive an initial 40 megawatts of electricity, paving the way for future cooperation in the Arab energy market.

The Iraqi ministry of electricity has also announced the completion of the installation of the Jordanian-Iraqi interconnector and its imminent launch on Saturday.