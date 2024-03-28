Agriculture Minister, South Africa Ambassador Discuss Ways To Enhance Trade Exchange

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat met on Thursday with South Africa Ambassador to the Kingdom Selina Mokwena and the accompanying delegation, with discussions focused on enhancing trade exchange between the two countries.

Hneifat underscored the significance of importing live sheep, meat, and improved cattle breeds from South Africa, which yield profitable returns from milk. He also highlighted the value of other agricultural products and the exchange of expertise, particularly in the field of veterinary services, according to Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The minister also emphasized the need to provide opportunities for the private sector to bolster trade exchange between the two countries, highlighting the progress made in finalising a memorandum of understanding to enhance trade exchange.

Hneifat also expressed his appreciation for the ongoing participation in agricultural festivals held in Jordan.



The ambassador confirmed the shared stance of the two countries regarding the war on Gaza, stressing the urgent need to halt the genocide against Gaza and its people.

She also highlighted the current trend in South African markets in substituting Israeli products with Jordanian ones, underlining the importance of broadening intellectual and commercial exchange with the Kingdom.



Mokwena

also noted that South Africa organises several agricultural festivals annually and invited the agricultural sector and interested parties to participate in these events to stimulate the selection of goods for trade exchange.