Safadi, UK Foreign Secretary, Irish Foreign Minister Discuss War In Gaza, Efforts To Impose Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron on Thursday discussed efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire and alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The discussions, over the telephone, also focused on strengthening bilateral relations between the two Kingdoms, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.



Safadi and Cameron also emphasised the necessity of adopting the Security Council Resolution 2728, which calls for a ceasefire in Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan.

They also expressed commitment to continue their cooperative and coordinated efforts to ensure the prompt, adequate, and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid into the besieged Strip.

Safadi commended the UK's support for the Security Council resolution, reiterating that the implementation of the Security Council resolution and the cessation of aggression are of utmost importance and that these goals require a united international effort for their achievement.

Also on Thursday, Safadi received a telephone call from Irish Foreign Minister Micheál Martin, during which the two top diplomats stressed the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the necessity of delivering adequate, sustainable, and immediate aid into all areas of the besieged Strip.

The ministers reiterated the importance of implementing Security Council Resolution No. 2728, adopted on March 25, to establish a ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan, underscoring the significance of adhering to international law and humanitarian principles, Petra, reported.

Safadi and Martin also discussed the ongoing efforts to halt the Israeli aggression against Gaza and alleviate the humanitarian crisis affecting more than two million Palestinians, highlighting the continuous joint action and cooperation to deliver aid into Gaza.

Safadi thanked Martin for his country's position on the necessity of reaching a ceasefire, respecting international law, and implementing the two-state solution as the sole way to achieve peace, highlighting the significance for Ireland and other European countries to announce their recognition of a Palestinian state.



