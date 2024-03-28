Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) Discusses 2023 Progress And 2024 Plans In Corporate Update

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Longeveron recently released its full-year results for the period ended December 31, 2023, and provided a corporate update

The update outlined the company's plans to prioritize the development of Lomecel-B(TM) in Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome ("HLHS"), a rare, pediatric congenital heart condition characterized by an underdeveloped left side of the heart

Longeveron plans to complete the enrollment in the ELPIS II trial for HLHS in 2024 The company also reported that it is exploring opportunities to advance its Alzheimer's disease program through potential partnerships or other sources of funding

Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicine for life-threatening conditions with unmet medical needs, recently released its full-year results for the period ended December 31, 2023, and provided a corporate update ( ). Results from multiple studies using Longeveron's lead investigational therapeutic candidate, Lomecel-B(TM), were announced by the company last year.

“In 2023 we made significant strides advancing studies of our investigational product, Lomecel-B(TM), in Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (“HLHS”) and Alzheimer's disease, with long-term survival data from ELPIS I trial presented at the American Heart Association ('AHA') annual meeting and clinically...

