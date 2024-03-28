Deputy Speaker Of Russia's Federation Council Discusses BRICS Agenda With Foreign Parliamentarians

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Deputy Chairman Konstantin Kosachev of the Federation Council, representing the Russian Federation, engaged in talks with heads of parliamentary delegations from BRICS nations during an extensive meeting. The gathering took place on the sidelines of the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, where Kosachev led the Russian delegation, TV BRICS reported.

Key topics on the agenda included the forthcoming events slated under Russia's BRICS Chairmanship in 2024. These include the convening of International Affairs Committee Chairpersons in Moscow and the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg. Kosachev affirmed that all delegations have confirmed their participation in these events.

During the Assembly, Senator Kosachev held discussions with Sylvia Lucas, Deputy Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) of South Africa, and Aquilino Pimentel III, Senate Minority Leader of the Philippines. Both sides advocated for strengthening ties between their respective committees.

Subsequent to these discussions, Konstantin Kosachev conveyed expressions of support extended to Russian parliamentarians and the nation following a terrorist attack in the Moscow Region.