Al Bidda Beat Al Shahania On Penalties To Clinch QFA Cup

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Bidda clinched the third edition of the QFA Cup after a 5-3 penalty shootout win over Al Shahania in the final on Wednesday. Both teams were locked at 1-1 at full time at the Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium. Mohamed Khalifa al-Suwaidi, Vice-President of the Qatar Football Association, crowned the winners. Mansour al-Ansari, QFA Secretary-General, was also present at the ceremony. Shahania took the lead early after Francesco Antonucci converted a free kick in the 6th minute. But Al Bidda equalised through a wonderful goal by Yamin Hameed in the 67th minute. Al Bidda were more attacking but wasted several chances to score, especially as the match approached its end. In the penalty shootout, Akram El Hamdawi, Abdeljalil Manser, Bright Enobakari and Mohamed Omar Suleiman scored for Al Bidda while Christian Dal Bello missed. For Shahania, Ali Ahmed al-Omari, Mohamed Ismail and Mustafa Jalal scored, while players Niall Mason and al-Hassan Koroma shot wide. For Al Bidda, this is their second title in the club's history – after previously winning the second division cup for 2022-23 season, also at the expense of Al Shahania.

MENAFN28032024000067011011ID1108035281