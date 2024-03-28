Cab Falls Into Gorge On Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Fatalities Feared

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, March 29 (IANS) Fatalities are feared after a cab dropped into a gorge overnight on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, officials said.

Officials added that a cab travelling on the way from Jammu to Srinagar went out of the driver's control and dropped into a gorge near the Battery Chashma in Ramban district late Thursday evening.

"A relief and rescue operation was immediately launched. Due to rain and darkness, the rescue operation has still not been able to trace the ill-fated vehicle and its occupants."

"Rescue operation was restarted with the first light on Friday morning," officials said.