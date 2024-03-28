Explosions Heard In Aleppo As Syrian Air Defences Intercept Missiles

(MENAFN- IANS) Damascus, March 29 (IANS) A series of explosions rocked Syria's northern Aleppo city early Friday, as Syrian air defence systems intercepted hostile missiles targeting the city, the media reported.

Residents heard multiple explosions echoing across the city of Aleppo, said the report.

Subsequent updates from the same source clarified that the explosions were the result of Syrian air defences intercepting incoming missiles in the city's airspace, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported intermittent explosions near Aleppo International Airport.

The monitoring group said that the Syrian air defences were attempting to thwart incoming threats to the region's sky.

The nature and origin of the hostile missiles remain unclear at the time of reporting, but the incident is similar to frequent Israeli strikes.