General Staff: Defense Forces Repel 29 Enemy Attacks In Four Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 29 enemy attacks in four sectors of the front in the past 24 hours, most of them in the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

In total, according to the General Staff, 48 combat engagements took place on the battlefield in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The Ukrainian Air Force launched 14 strikes on the areas where Russian invaders' personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated.

Russia plotting another push in Ukraine - Zelensky

Ukraine's air defense destroyed one enemy guided missile.

The Ukrainian missile forces hit 11 Russian army targets: four command posts, four air defense systems, two artillery units, and an ammunition depot.

According to the General Staff, the enemy launched four missile attacks and 77 air strikes, fired 53 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas over the past day. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops are trying to conduct UAV reconnaissance along the contact line in the south and the rear.

Photo: AFU General Staff / Facebook