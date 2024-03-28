Armenian Parliament Speaker Says Russia Deceived Them Many Times

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia has repeatedly deceived Armenia, according to Azernews,the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, Alen Simonyan said.

"Russia has left Armenia alone in the "most difficult period".This is a fact. We had a friend, as they say, an ally, we had afraternity, and it protected us when necessary. However, at leastit left us alone, even though not everything happened within itsknowledge. They deceived us many times, and then they tried to dragthem into a new war on the territory of Armenia, so that they wouldlater "save" us in a specific situation and put clamps on Armenia'sstatehood," the speaker of the parliament emphasized.

A. Simonyan said that his country has always tried to join theEuropean Union (EU).

"EU membership is the most acceptable option for Armenia. Forus, obtaining the candidate status for EU membership is the mostcorrect and desirable option that we should pursue. The process bywhich this is done is important. A lot needs to be done.

According to him, "in fact, Armenia has always followed thispath until it was "withdrawn" to another system (Eurasian EconomicUnion - AED).