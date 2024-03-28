Kuwait Police Foil Attempt To Smuggle Large Quantity Of Hashish

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 28 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior said Thursday the law-enforcers were able to arrest six drug traders while attempting to smuggle 350 kg of cannabis into Kuwait by sea.

Acting on security tips and surveillance, organs of the criminal investigations dept. and the General Administration for Drug Control, in collaboration with the Coast Guard Corps, were able to intercept a boat carrying the illicit drugs in 13 bags inside the territorial waters of Kuwait.

The six suspected drug smugglers have been put in custody pending legal measures against them, according to a statement from the Ministry's General Directorate of Security Relations and Media. (end)

