Iridium to Hold Conference Call When Declaring Ernings Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) ("Iridium") saw its shares stay pretty much where they were Thursday, as the leading provider of global voice and data satellite communications announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, April 18, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the Company's first-quarter 2024 financial results. In advance of the call Iridium will issue its first-quarter 2024 earnings press release, which will be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website.Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., and its common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM.Shares in IRDM dropped early Thursday afternoon by seven cents to $26.23.

