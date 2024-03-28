Le Pen Accuses French Government Of Fraud

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The leader of the right-wing "National Union" political party inthe French parliament, Marine Le Pen, said that the Frenchgovernment intends to "go into the pockets" of the country'scitizens in order to reduce the budget deficit, Azernews reports.

She wrote about this on her account on the "X" social networkwhile commenting on the expected social security reform for theunemployed.

According to him, the unemployment reform in France is afraud.

The politician added that the system already works well, sothere is no need for reforms.