Turkiye's MURAD AESA Aircraft Nose Radar Successfully Installed On F-16

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

Turkiye continues to make history in national aviationtechnologies. MURAD AESA Aircraft Nose Radar, developed by Aselsan,was successfully installed on the F-16 fighter plane. The radarsystem, which significantly reduces the risk of aircraft beingdetected, is used by the world's most advanced 5th-generationwarplanes. Turkiye now has the technology that was developed bycountries such as the USA, China, England, Japan, and France.

AESA radars, an important part of modern military technology,are used on many platforms, from warplanes to ships and land-basedsystems. AESA radars, which can monitor different targets at thesame time, stand out with their fast target detection feature radars, which offer high resolution to their users,simultaneously perform other radar tasks while monitoring andtracking targets.

In case of failure of any of the modules of AESA radars, whichare less detectable compared to traditional radar systems,automatic backup is activated. This provides high security. MURADis expected to provide huge capability gains to the aircraft withits simultaneous air-air and air-ground missions, multiple targetdetection/tracking, beyond-visual missile guidance, high-resolutionground image creation, and electronic warfare functions.

National unmanned aircraft ANKA III goes higher with each testflight. The national unmanned aircraft ANKA III, which made itsfirst flight at the end of December, made its third flight. ANKAIII, which reached an altitude of 8 thousand feet in its firstmeeting with the sky, rose to 10 thousand feet in the last test. Inthe third flight, which lasted 2 hours, ANKA III's autopilot andflight mechanics tests were performed.

TAI General Manager Temel Kotil stated that the delivery of ANKAIII to the Air Force is targeted by the end of the year.

“ANKA-3 cannot exceed the speed of sound now, but its newversion, the twin-engine water speed, will exceed the speed ofsound. We built the second and third ANKA-3. Delivery will be atthe end of this year or the beginning of next year,” Kotilsaid.

Turkiye's first national turbofan aircraft engine, TEI-TF6000,can also be integrated into ANKA III. The engine, which was firedfor the first time in recent weeks, is an important step on the wayto the national engine of the national combat aircraft KAAN and isplanned to be used in ANKA III and Kızılelma. The current engineused in ANKA III comes from Ukraine.

Ground systems and data links used in ANKA and AKSUNGUR wereconsidered basic in ANKA III, which was separated from its familywith a new software system. The ANKA III system will be managed bythe same ground systems as ANKA and AKSUNGUR. These three systemscan be used as complementary elements in common missions, thanks tothe same ground system from which they are controlled. The ANKA IIIsystem will be able to carry 650 kilograms of ammunition at each ofthe two stations inside the fuselage, 650 kilograms of ammunitionat each of the wing interior stations, and 100 kilograms ofammunition at each of the exterior stations. Thus, many options canbe integrated into ANKA III, including large munitions such asSOM-J, MK-82, and Shelter Piercing Bomb, which are the mostcommonly used in unmanned aerial vehicles.