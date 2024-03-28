Ukraine, Poland Hold First Intergovernmental Consultations To Address Infrastructure Issues

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of the first intergovernmental consultations, Ukrainian and Polish representatives discussed a number of urgent cooperation issues, namely the extension of the Agreement on Liberalization of Freight Transport.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Ministry on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The team of the Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Ministry, led by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration Oleksandr Kubrakov, has already held the first meetings. During consultations with Polish Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak and Polish Development Funds and Regional Policy Minister Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz, the parties discussed the urgent issues of cooperation,” the report states.

According to the ministry, Ukrainian and Polish representatives spoke about the extension of the EU-Ukraine Agreement on Liberalization of Freight Transport. Additionally, the parties discussed the development of border crossings and signing the Joint Control Agreement.

Among other things, they considered the development of railway services, in particular through the mechanisms of the EU's Connecting Europe Facility programme, as well as the implementation of the NUTS system in Ukraine and the formation of effective municipal statistics for regional development.

In addition, Ukrainian and Polish government officials exchanged the experience of using the structural funds in the field of decentralization and regional policy.

A reminder that, on March 28, 2024, the Ukrainian-Polish intergovernmental consultations at the level of the Prime Ministers of the two countries, Denys Shmyhal and Donald Tusk, are taking place in Warsaw.

Photo: Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Ministry