Ukraine's GDP Grows By 5.3% In 2023 - Statistics Service

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's gross domestic product was up by 5.3% last year after dropping a staggering 28.8% in 2022 against the background of Russia's full-scale invasion.

This was reported by the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"The real GDP in 2023 increased by 5.3% against 2022. The nominal GDP amounted to UAH 6,537.8 billion," the report says.

According to the State Statistics Service, in the first quarter of 2023, the real GDP decreased by 10.3% the same period in 2022, after which it increased by 19.2% in the second quarter, by 9.6% in the third, and in the fourth it was up by 4.7%.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, announced during a press conference that by the end of 2023, the GDP indicator in Ukraine increased by 5.6%, and that in 2024, the government expected a 5% rise.