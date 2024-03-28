Over 1.1M People In Gaza Face An Extreme Level Of Food Insecurity: OCHA

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/PNN/

Over 1.1M people in Gaza face an extreme level of food insecurity, the UN Humanitarian Affairs Office, OCHA noted on Thursday.

OCHA took to their official page on X to say that "access impediments persist & time is running out."

"There is no alternative to the large-scale delivery of aid by land to have enough aid to save lives, esp. in the nort," it said.

"Nevertheless, access impediments persist & time is running out," it noted.

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's deadly offensive against the Gaza Strip since October 7th, 2023, has now soared to 32,490, medical sources confirmed.

Sources added that at least 74,889 others have also been injured in the onslaught.

At least 76 people were killed, and 102 others were injured in Israeli attacks that took place in the last 24 hours, they added.