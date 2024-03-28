Bitcoin Doesn't Fit The Downtrend Now

The crypto market capitalisation rose 1.4% in 24 hours to $2.66 trillion. Buyers stepped in the night before when Bitcoin touched $68.5K and pushed the price up to $70.7K at the start of active trading in Europe.



Bitcoin was rocked on Wednesday, first pushing the price above $71.8K and then dropping to $68.5K. This plunge initially confirmed the short-term downtrend, only to be broken a few hours later with the re-take of previous local highs.



For the bulls in Bitcoin, the short-term focus is on the ability to break above $71K. Traders with a slightly longer-term horizon may prefer to wait for the first cryptocurrency's momentum to approach previous highs, where selling may intensify again.



According to CryptoQuant, the Bitcoin supply crisis has already begun. Time is running out before demand for BTC exceeds supply.



A New York district court refused to recognise US crypto exchange Coinbase as a broker but found that the platform was involved in the offer and sale of unregistered securities.



According to Nansen, the outflow of funds from the KuCoin crypto exchange in the last 24 hours totalled around $800 million against the backdrop of new allegations by the US Department of Justice. According to media reports, KuCoin has been exploring the possibility of selling the business in 2023.



KuCoin is unlikely to repeat the fate of the collapsed FTX, according to CryptoQuant. Speculation about the possible bankruptcy of the exchange – amid legal problems and a partial outflow of retail funds – has no fundamental background.



Binance has joined the Global Travel Rule alliance. The trading platform has agreed to help combat financial crime, such as cross-border money laundering and terrorist financing.



MicroStrategy shares hit an all-time high. MicroStrategy's market capitalisation has nearly tripled since the beginning of the year. Interest in the stock is being fuelled by the rally in the crypto market and the execution of the company's bitcoin strategy.



Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin admitted that the SHIB meme tokens, which he donated to charity, had risen in value against his predictions.



The

FxPro

Analyst Team