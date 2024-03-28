Kollmorgen Launches 'Combination' Of Agvs And Amrs Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Kollmorgen has introduced the“NDC Flex”, which it describes as a“combination” of an autonomous mobile robot and an automated guided vehicle.

Kollmorgen says the NDC Flex“combines the finest features from Kollmorgen's portfolio; the efficiency of AGV systems with the adaptability of AMR features”.

This integration ensures that site productivity remains at highest performance, while minimizing risks associated with potential disruptions.

NDC Flex is exclusively available through our trusted global partner network, ensuring that end-users receive Kollmorgen AGV and AMR technology alongside the highest quality solutions and services.

Kollmorgen also says it is open to providing more information to anyone interested in learning about its offerings.

