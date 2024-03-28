Investornewsbreaks N2OFF Inc. (NASDAQ: NITO) Announces South Africa Patent Approval For Proprietary Food-Safety Tech

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) N2OFF (NASDAQ: NITO) (FSE: 80W) (formerly known as Save Foods Inc.), a pioneer agrifood tech company offering sustainable solutions for agriculture and plant-based food, is reporting that a patent of Save Foods Ltd. has been granted in South Africa. The newly granted patent covers kits and methods for controlling pathogen load within or on the surface of edible plant matter and reflects the company's focus on food safety and sustainability as it expands its geographical distribution.“This patent in South Africa marks another milestone in our mission to reduce food waste and ensure food safety worldwide,” said N2OFF CEO David Palach in the press release.“Our proprietary technology, now recognized in South Africa, strengthens the company's global impact and the universal need for sustainable food-protection solutions.”

To view the full press release, visit

About N2OFF Inc.

N2OFF (formerly known as Save Foods Inc.) is an innovative agrifood tech company that through its three operational arms delivers integrated solutions for improved safety, quality and sustainability every step of the way from field to fork. Save Foods, N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination, significantly reduce the use of hazardous chemicals and prolong fresh produce's shelf life. NTWO OFF Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, contributes to tackling greenhouse-gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate nitrous oxide (“N2O”) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 265 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. NTWO OFF aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. N2OFF also owns minority position in Plantify Foods Inc., a Canadian company listed on the TSX.V that offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options that are nutritious, gluten free and nonallergenic and also use whole-natural ingredients and are easy to prepare. For more information about the company, please visit .

IBN