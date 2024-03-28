Phillips 66 Champions Volunteerism: Leading The Charge For Global Volunteer Month

MENAFN - 3BL) The 5th Annual Global Volunteer Month , from April 1 – 30, 2024, is a time to recognize volunteers and people who actively support their communities through volunteerism and civic engagement. With volunteerism on the decline in the U.S. and varying rates of participation globally, Points of Light is proud to partner with Phillips 66 to shine a spotlight on how companies can lead the way in reversing the trend.

As a living example of what social impact can look like, Phillip 66 offers Good Energy , an employee volunteerism program designed to inspire their employees to connect with neighbors and share compassion, talents and hard work to improve our communities. Through volunteerism, this initiative seeks to create community connections that inspire action, identify solutions to society's greatest challenges and improve lives.

Employees are five times more engaged in companies with employee volunteer programs, yet just 47% of U.S. companies offered community volunteer pro­grams in 2022. Add to that a recent report that shows only 23% of Americans formally volunteered with an organization compared to New Zealand at 42%, Norway at 40% and Canada at 38%. The U.S. is currently seeing the lowest percentage of volunteering since tracking began in the early 2000s. However, the research is clear: volunteering is an antidote to loneliness and has the power to connect individuals. In fact, 80% of employees see group volunteering as a means of strengthening relationships with coworkers.

Phillips 66, supporting sponsor UPS and nearly 200 organization partners of Global Volunteer Month Program Champions and Heroes will be celebrating in many ways during April around the world.

Phillips 66 employees Chad LeMarr and Tyler McDevitt, and UPS employee Greg Schneider, work in the corporate world by day, and in their free time, support their communities through volunteering. Schneider, Daily Point of Light honoree #7261, founded Operation Ramp It Up and is the 2022 UPS Jim Casey Community Service Award Winner. LeMarr, Daily Point of Light honoree #7782, volunteers with the Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection District. McDevitt, honoree #7016, supports Camp Kesem.

To learn more about Global Volunteer Month, visit pointsoflight/gvm .

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 145 affiliates across 39 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 3.7 million people in 16.7 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit pointsoflight .

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The diversified energy company's portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66 and follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn and Twitter.