'Unwarranted, Unacceptable': India Reacts To US Remark On Delhi CM's Arrest, Freezing Of Congress Funds

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India on Thursday reacted to the United States' latest call for \"fair, transparent and timely legal processes\" in the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

and

freezing of Congress party funds that India is proud of its \"robust and independent\" democratic institutions, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the remarks by the US State Department on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were \"unwarranted\", adding that any such external imputation on our electoral and legal processes is \"completely unacceptable.\"On Wednesday, the US State Department reiterated its call for \"fair, transparent and timely legal processes\" on the issue, a day after a US diplomat was summoned to communicate India's \"strong objections\" to the earlier remarks Read | Bank account freeze case: Why accounts of Congress were under I-T dept's scanner | ExplainedUS State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller also said Washington was aware of the Congress party's allegations that tax authorities had frozen some of its bank accounts.\"We continue to follow these actions closely, including the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. We encourage fair, transparent and timely legal processes for each of these issues,\" Miller added.\"Yesterday India lodged a strong objection and protest with a senior official of the US embassy with regard to the comments made by the US State Department. The recent remarks by the US State Department are unwarranted. Any such external imputation on our electoral and legal processes is completely unacceptable. In India, legal processes are driven only by the rule of law. Anyone who has a similar ethos, especially fellow democracies, should have no difficulty in appreciating this fact. India is proud of its independent and robust democratic institutions. We are committed to protecting them from any form of undue external influences,\" MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in the weekly briefing of the ministry Read | US reacts as India summons diplomat, speaks on Kejriwal's arrest, Cong bank accounts, 'don't think anyone should...'The MEA spokesperson further emphasised that mutual respect and understanding are imperative for the foundation of international relations and urged the states to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of other countries in response to questions on the US' repeated remarks on Kejriwal, the MEA summoned the German Deputy Chief of Mission Georg Enzweiler to protest against that country's foreign office spokesperson's remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



