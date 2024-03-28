Mumbai News: Parts Of Maharashtra's Capital City Plunge Into Darkness Amid Power Outage

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Mumbai news: Pockets of south Mumbai, including localities like Mahapalika Marg, Marine Lines and Crawford Market, experienced outage on Thursday night. Power outage in parts of Maharashtra's capital city was witnessed from about 8:35 pm, officials told PTI of now, efforts are on for supply resumption. Mumbai has an inlanding system which generally ensures continuity in power supply.(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

