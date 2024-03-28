Gangster-Turned-Politician, Mukhtar Ansari Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Jailed gangster-turned-politician, Mukhtar Ansari died due to cardiac arrest on Thursday after he was admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district because of his health condition. He was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state after he complained of vomiting five-times MLA from eastern UP's Mau was involved in the property business and contract was involved in 52 criminal cases in UP and elsewhere. He contested elections twice as Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) candidate. He last contested the assembly polls in 2017 after his death, prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 have been imposed across Uttar Pradesh, said Police on Thursday was Mukhtar Ansari?Mukhtar Ansari was involved in the property business and contract work, and he is said to have begun expanding his network in the world of crime in 1990s across eastern Uttar Pradesh, also known as Purvanchal history-sheeter in Mohammadabad police station of Ghazipur district, Ansari was acquitted by a Delhi court in the murder case of BJP MLA Krishna Nand Rai in 2005. Along with him, six others including brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari, were also acquitted in the case 2017, a local court of Ghazipur, UP acquitted him in a case related to the 2009 murder of Ajai Prakash Singh, a contractor, in Mau. He was one of the most celebrated 'Robinhoods' in the region as voters in Mau (sadar), 100 km from Gorakhpur, elected him five times over, many times when he was in jail.(Refresh for updates)



