Maharashtra: 14-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In Mumbai, Family Says She Was Stressed By Her First Period

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tragedy struck in Mumbai's Malwani area on Tuesday (March 26) night as a 14-year-old girl reportedly took her own life after experiencing her first menstrual period. The harrowing discovery was made at her residence in Lakshmi Chawls, Malwani, casting a spotlight on the critical importance of menstrual education and awareness among teenagers.

The untimely demise of the teenager was attributed to her alleged lack of understanding and misinformation concerning the menstrual cycle, as revealed by the police. According to reports, the girl is said to have ended her life when she found herself alone at home on Tuesday evening.

Upon learning the distressing incident, relatives and neighbors swiftly reached the spot and rushed the girl to a public hospital in Kandivali. Despite their efforts, medical professionals declared her as brought dead.

An investigating officer shed light on the preliminary findings, indicating that the girl had been grappling with distress following her recent menstruation, culminating in her tragic decision. However, the police are investigating all aspects of the case, vowing to explore every angle surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, officials are planning to engage with the girl's friends and check her online activities to discern the underlying causes of her mental anguish.

