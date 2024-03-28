Several Former Congress Leaders Join BJP In Punjab

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, March 28 (IANS) Several top former Congress leaders from Punjab's Patiala district under the leadership of Patiala MP Preneet Kaur on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Punjab unit BJP President Sunil Jakhar and state in-charge Vijay Rupani here.

"Impressed by the pro-people policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, the people of Punjab are regularly joining the BJP by leaving other parties. I feel honoured to be part of such a people-centric party and I welcome all these leaders of Patiala district who have joined the BJP today," Preneet Kaur told the media after welcoming new members to the BJP.

She further said: "The entire Punjab BJP unit under the leadership of Sunil Jakhar and Vijay Rupani is working hard and I am sure that we will sweep the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Punjab. People of Punjab are fed up by the lies and deceits of the bogus Aam Aadmi Party and will surely show them the mirror."

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Jakhar said: "I heartily welcome all the new members who have joined the BJP today, and I am sure that the party will be further strengthened by their joining. I also welcome Patiala MP Preneet Kaur who has for the first time come to our state office after her joining in BJP."

Talking about the party, Jakhar further said: "The BJP is committed to ensure that India moves forward through growth and development and 140 crore Indians are fully aware of India's growing successes in the last 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trust that the people of India have in the party is showcased by these large number of joining that is happening daily."