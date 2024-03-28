(MENAFN- Baystreet) Highest Performances Jumps on New Agreement

Schlumberger to Invest in Carbon Capture Firm

The oilfield services giant SLB (NYSE:SLB), formerly known as Schlumberger, is aiming to accelerate the deployment of carbon capture technology through an investment in Norway's Aker Carbon Capture.

SLB said late Wednesday that it will pay about $380 million, or 4.12 billion Norwegian kroner, for an 80% stake in the pure-play carbon capture company. The deal is expected to close by the end of the second quarter.

SLB stock was flat in early trading Thursday at $54.90.

Schlumberger rebranded as SLB in 2022 as part of the company's growing focus on lower-carbon technologies. SLB is targeting $3 billion in revenue from its new energy business by the end of the decade.

CEO Olivier Le Peuch told analysts during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call that carbon capture and storage will be a leading contributor to that $3 billion target. SLB is participating in more than $400 million worth of tenders related to carbon capture and storage.

Carbon capture is a technique that captures carbon dioxide from industrial operations and then transports those emissions, typically through a pipeline, for permanent storage thousands of feet below ground.

Aker Carbon Capture has developed a process that absorbs carbon dioxide emissions with a solution made of water and organic amine solvents.









