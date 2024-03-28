(MENAFN- Baystreet) Highest Performances Jumps on New Agreement
UnitedHealth Payout to Cyberattack Victims Center Stage
Five Top Ways to Trade Gold's Bull Market Today
Walgreens Boots Alliance Lowers Profit Outlook
Today's Biggest Winners: Ford, Apple, and Tesla Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, March 28, 2024
Schlumberger to Invest in Carbon Capture Firm
The oilfield services giant SLB (NYSE:SLB), formerly known as Schlumberger, is aiming to accelerate the deployment of carbon capture technology through an investment in Norway's Aker Carbon Capture.
SLB said late Wednesday that it will pay about $380 million, or 4.12 billion Norwegian kroner, for an 80% stake in the pure-play carbon capture company. The deal is expected to close by the end of the second quarter.
SLB stock was flat in early trading Thursday at $54.90.
Schlumberger rebranded as SLB in 2022 as part of the company's growing focus on lower-carbon technologies. SLB is targeting $3 billion in revenue from its new energy business by the end of the decade.
CEO Olivier Le Peuch told analysts during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call that carbon capture and storage will be a leading contributor to that $3 billion target. SLB is participating in more than $400 million worth of tenders related to carbon capture and storage.
Carbon capture is a technique that captures carbon dioxide from industrial operations and then transports those emissions, typically through a pipeline, for permanent storage thousands of feet below ground.
Aker Carbon Capture has developed a process that absorbs carbon dioxide emissions with a solution made of water and organic amine solvents.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN28032024000212011056ID1108033121
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.