Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida Announces Its Ahan Thai Event To Provide Authentic Thai Dining Experience

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, March, 2024: Thai cuisine, renowned for its harmonious blend of sweet, sour, salty, and spicy flavors, holds a special place in the hearts of food enthusiasts worldwide. To celebrate the richness of these unique flavors Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida has set sail to its Ahan Thai event as an endeavor to provide authentic Thai dining experience at its Pan Asian restaurant, Rare Eastern Dining.



From March 29th, guests are invited to join Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida as they highlight the diversity and depth of Thai flavors, incorporating them seamlessly into their existing repertoire through a specially curated menu, featuring authentic Thai delicacies like KAI HOR BAI TEAY, chicken wrapped in Pandan Leaves; LARB GAI, minced chicken cooked with herbs, spices, and a tangy dressing; PHAD FAK THONG, Steamed pumpkin with Thai Basil; PAK KA-NAA, Thai Style Kale with Asparagus & Eye Bird Chili; and KHAO NIAO MAMUANG, sticky rice with mango. Each dish has been made by the talented chef, Ghanshyam Thapa who is the Master Chef at R.E.D, Radisson Blu MBD Noida to capture the essence of Thai culinary artistry.



"At Rare Eastern Dining, we are passionate about bringing the flavors of Asia to our guests. This event allows us to delve into the intricate and diverse world of Thai cuisine, offering our patrons a truly immersive experience where each dish is meticulously crafted to tell the story of the Thai tradition and culture," says Chef Ghanshyam Thapa, Master Chef at Rare Eastern Dining, Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida.



Guests are encouraged to join Rare Eastern Dining at Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida and sail on a culinary journey to Thailand and experience the warmth of Thai hospitality.



Venue - Rare Eastern Dining (R.E.D), Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida

Date - 29th March to 6th April

Timings - Lunch: 12:30 pm - 3:00 pm

Dinner: 7:00 PM - 11:30 pm

